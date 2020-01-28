Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises

WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:59s - Published < > Embed
WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises

WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises

China's health commission says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 9,692 with at least 213 deaths.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China virus death toll tops 200 as WHO declares global emergency

The death toll in China from the new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday, with overall cases worldwide...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesKhaleej Times


U.S. tells citizens not to travel to China as virus toll tops 200

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

news_natural

Natural Health News RT @TwitterMoments: "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems and which are il… 2 seconds ago

ligayaaaxxx

ajoy RT @TIME: “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.” WHO declares global pub… 5 seconds ago

kimhalliburton

Kim Halliburton RT @Helenhs: W.H.O. Declares Global Emergency As Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads ~10,000 cases have been reported worldwide. https://t.co/8… 5 seconds ago

kuyaaisko

Kuya Isko #OustDuterte RT @rapplerdotcom: BREAKING: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declares international emergency over th… 12 seconds ago

deenie7940

Deenie The World Health Organization Declares Wuhan Coronavirus From China To Now Be A Global Emergency After Number Of Ca… https://t.co/zcBckkX7dm 34 seconds ago

FrontpageN

FrontPage News WHO declares coronavirus global health emergency https://t.co/l0bmvnTVeF https://t.co/8Plwp0Canv 39 seconds ago

medigrl

medigrl WHO declares coronavirus global emergency; State Department raises travel warning to highest level https://t.co/g5KttABPDP via @usatoday 48 seconds ago

pyro_dox

Spi 🍇 RT @WHOPhilippines: #ICYMI: WHO Director-General @DrTedros declares a public health emergency of international concern over the global outb… 49 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO declares global coronavirus emergency, death toll 170 [Video]WHO declares global coronavirus emergency, death toll 170

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to 18 countries. Zachary..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Coronavirus: global businesses on alert [Video]Coronavirus: global businesses on alert

Facebook Inc and other global companies including LG Electronics Inc and HSBC are restricting travel to China, as the death toll from a flu-like virus rose above 100 on Tuesday. Francis Maguire..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.