Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against CAA & NRC outside Parliament

Watch: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against CAA & NRC outside Parliament

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against CAA & NRC outside Parliament

Watch: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against CAA & NRC outside Parliament

Congress leaders including interim party president Sonia Gandhi protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises ahead of the budget session.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi dares PM Nodi to go to Universities and speak |Oneindia News [Video]Rahul Gandhi dares PM Nodi to go to Universities and speak |Oneindia News

20 oppn parties pass resolution on CAA-NRC-NPR even as many stay away Cong-led meet, Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to go to universities, Sonia Gandhi slams Modi-Shah govt, Nitish Kumar expresses..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:58Published

Sonia Gandhi: Modi-Shah govt stands exposed for inability to govern |Oneindia News [Video]Sonia Gandhi: Modi-Shah govt stands exposed for inability to govern |Oneindia News

Many oppn parties stay away from Congress meet, Sonia Gandhi slams Modi-Shah govt, Nitish Kumar expresses reservations on CAA, Nitish asserts NRC not needed in Bihar, JNU V-C appeals to students to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.