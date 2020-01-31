Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > United States Department of State > U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

A new U.S. State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan as confirmed cases worldwide surpass SARS.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

The U.S. has raised its travel advisory for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan.

The State Department is saying 'do not travel to China' due to the new coronavirus.

It came as Chinese authorities announced the death toll had jumped by more than 40 people in 24 hours.

They confirmed Friday (January 31) more than 200 people have now died inside China, with nearly 10,000 confirmed cases.

That means more people are confirmed to have been infected by this already, than the entire SARS epidemic between 2002 and 2003 - which killed nearly 800 people.

Fear over this previously unknown virus is setting in.

Especially for the people living along the borders of China's shut off cities.

Officials have placed around 60 million people under virtual lockdown.

That's around the population of Italy.

This woman says she's come out for a short walk after shutting herself inside for days.

I daren't go far - she says.

Up to now, this virus appears less deadly than previous global epidemics.

But the World Health Organization has now declared it an international emergency.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WHO DIRECTOR GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING: "The greatest concern is deportation for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems." Foreign governments have continued to evacuate their citizens from the epicentre of the outbreak - and then holding them in quarantine.

International alarm has continued to rise.

As the virus spreads to a growing number of countries before experts can even determine just how and deadly and contagious it really is.



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: US tells citizens not to travel to China

The State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and...
Khaleej Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DelilahVeronese

Delilah L. Veronese @DrOz: RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The U.S. issued a "do not travel" to China advisory, its strongest warning reser… https://t.co/vyGuzd7C3G 44 seconds ago

Quinn77166780

Quinn RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The U.S. issued a "do not travel" to China advisory, its strongest warning reserved for the most dangerous situ… 1 minute ago

rehalim88

Reham RT @htommy998: 1/30 #CoronavirusOutbreak China gov lied on death toll! Not sure what the real number is you need to time 10 or 100 to get… 2 minutes ago

Ccnn35555922

Ccnn RT @LauriTalve: “The US advice takes their travel warning to Level 4, its highest level: "Do not travel to China” https://t.co/yBvO4fySAg 3 minutes ago

PhilstarNews

Philstar.com Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the travel warning for China would be raised to level two on the country's f… https://t.co/TFhAmqrPwC 3 minutes ago

PhilstarNews

Philstar.com The US State Department raised it warning alert to the highest level, telling Americans "do not travel" to China an… https://t.co/Xk7tjFCioo 3 minutes ago

TruthAJustice

Truth and Justice RT @cnni: The US State Department announced a highest-level warning on Thursday not to travel to China due to the recent coronavirus outbre… 4 minutes ago

GreyhoundPrezX

J.S. Elwell RT @cnnbrk: The State Department elevates its warning and tells Americans not to travel to China as the coronavirus outbreak continues http… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.