Parasite leads London Critics' Circle award winners now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:34s - Published Parasite leads London Critics' Circle award winners 'Parasite' was named Film of the Year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Thursday (30.01.20) and also saw Bong Joon-Ho named Director of the Year. 0

