Hanging of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts deferred; victim’s mother breaks down

Mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim expressed shock over after Delhi court stayed hanging of the convicts.

She said the lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh, challenged her saying the convicts will never be executed.
sood_hunny

Hunny Sood RT @Ankitsood100: Hanging of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts deferred. What is wrong with our judicial system?? @narendramodi Sir , people wil… 6 minutes ago

MIKhan29503357

MIKhanMewati RT @LiveLawIndia: A Delhi Court on Friday stayed the hanging of four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case until further orde… 16 minutes ago

SHATRUVADH

NATIONALIST ARYAVART RT @prasunmaitra: Absolute comedy is going on over the execution of convicts in the excuse of legal loopholes. How long will it take for ju… 21 minutes ago

Ankitsood100

Ankit Sood Hanging of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts deferred. What is wrong with our judicial system?? @narendramodi Sir , peop… https://t.co/0tZUsDkJgF 42 minutes ago

prasunmaitra

Prasun Maitra(প্রসূন মৈত্র) Absolute comedy is going on over the execution of convicts in the excuse of legal loopholes. How long will it take… https://t.co/xFt10j8grZ 1 hour ago

anjalilawyer

Anjali RT @vijayrpandey: A Delhi Court stayed the hanging of 4 convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case until further orders.Patiala Ho… 2 hours ago

LiveLawIndia

Live Law A Delhi Court on Friday stayed the hanging of four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case until furthe… https://t.co/oIjbteAgw1 3 hours ago

gazeshift

Gazeshift RT @Charakan: A mercy petition allows for rectifying miscarriage of justice, mitigates errors in the legal system | The Indian Express http… 4 hours ago


2012 gang-rape victim’s mother thanks Kangana for condemning Jasing’s pardon urge [Video]2012 gang-rape victim’s mother thanks Kangana for condemning Jasing’s pardon urge

2012 gang-rape victim’s mother thanked actor Kangana Ranaut for condemning senior lawyer Indira Jaising’s pardon urge. Kangana took a jibe at Jaising during her upcoming film Panga’s press..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:42Published

Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says, ‘she should be kept in jail with the convicts’ [Video]Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says, ‘she should be kept in jail with the convicts’

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at senior lawyer Indira Jaising over her statement requesting 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother to forgive the convicts.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:15Published

