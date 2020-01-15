Indian royal family creates emblem with 5000 lamps to set world record

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A royal family in west India have attempted a world record by lighting more than 5,000 lamps to create their emblem on January 30.
A royal family in west India have attempted a world record by lighting more than 5,000 lamps to create their emblem on January 30.

Over 5,000 "diyas", or lanterns were used to create the emblem, which measured 100 square feet.

Around 450 women from different walks of life lit the lamps, which used more than 500 litres of oil.




