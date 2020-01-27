Global  

US State Department Says Don’t Travel To China, As Coronavirus Deaths Rise

US State Department Says Don’t Travel To China, As Coronavirus Deaths RiseWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
State Department To US Citizens On Coronavirus Concerns: Avoid Travel To China

The State Department has now warned Americans to avoid all travel to China due to the "rapidly...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS News


Coronavirus: US raises travel warning level urging passengers to 'reconsider' travel to China

The US State Department has raised its travel warning to Level 3, warning passengers to "reconsider...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times



Coronavirus declared a global health emergency [Video]Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Coronavirus Has Been Declared a Global Health Emergency. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday. "We have witnessed the emergence of a previously..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published

Delta Airlines Suspends Flights To China [Video]Delta Airlines Suspends Flights To China

After the U.S. State Department recommended against traveling to China because of the coronavirus, Delta Airlines has suspended flights for three months (00:28). WCCO 4 News at Noon – Jan. 31, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:28Published

