Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars

Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars The 'Birds of Prey' actress - who is married to Tom Ackerley - admitted she and her close pals used to exact revenge on any guys that left them heartbroken when they were younger.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': She continued: But the star once had to beg her friends not to give out the treatment when one of her relationships ended because she'd dumped the guy and he was a "really nice person" who didn't deserve it.

She added: She said: