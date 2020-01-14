Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Netflix > Netflix's 'The Crown' to End With Season 5 | THR News

Netflix's 'The Crown' to End With Season 5 | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Netflix's 'The Crown' to End With Season 5 | THR News

Netflix's 'The Crown' to End With Season 5 | THR News

The royal epic will end its reign earlier than expected with creator Peter Morgan saying it was the "perfect time and place to stop."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Crown Ending With Season 5 With Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II's story is coming to an end on Netflix. The Crown will end with season five, E!...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaissaDevereux

Raissa Devereux The Crown to End With Season 5, as Netflix Confirms Final Queen Elizabeth https://t.co/ZojOXy1oba via @TVLine 26 seconds ago

AMYSUSANLEVIN

ASLEVIN RT @THR: Netflix's 'The Crown' will end with season five, creator and showrunner Peter Morgan has revealed, with Imelda Staunton confirmed… 2 minutes ago

Kb_wholocked

kirsty dw spoilers ❄️☕️ RT @BBCNews: Netflix's The Crown to end after season five with Imelda Staunton as Queen https://t.co/UJIs7RPhJ8 2 minutes ago

JOPPLE9

JOPPLE -考える時間を短くする- Netflix's The Crown to end after season five with Imelda Staunton as Queen https://t.co/QElr7Gzu4U https://t.co/xh7b0mbLRH 7 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @TIME: Netflix confirms third (and final) actress playing Queen Elizabeth in drama series "The Crown" — with a catch https://t.co/X60FnT… 10 minutes ago

LadyMeerket

🇺🇸🇺🇸🐲 lady meerket ✌️🍄🦅🦅🇺🇸🇬🇧 Netflix's The Crown to end after season five with Imelda Staunton as Queen https://t.co/Tl8lT8FnU8 10 minutes ago

ST_LifeTweets

Straits Times Life Netflix's The Crown bowing out after fifth season, with Imelda Staunton to play queen https://t.co/xjYIL0A38Z 11 minutes ago

Nikki_0752

Nikki RT @THRtv: Netflix's 'The Crown' to End With Season 5 | THR News https://t.co/GzGwUyvANm https://t.co/5UpfsHtN2L 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH [Video]Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH

Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:17Published

Netflix Renews 'You' for Third Season | THR News [Video]Netflix Renews 'You' for Third Season | THR News

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will reprise their roles in the drama from Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.