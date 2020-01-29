Meghan Trainor Talks 'Bucket List' Collab With Nicki Minaj, Writing Music About Her Brother's 'Chaotic' Love Life | Billboard Ne

Billboard's Tetris Kelly sat down with Meghan Trainor in the studio to listen to her new album, 'Treat Myself,' and chat about songs on the project.



Recent related videos from verified sources Meghan Trainor Talks ‘Treat Myself’ And Married Life It’s been a busy couple of years for Meghan Trainor – not only did she get married to her longtime love, but she also recovered from serious vocal cord surgery and pushed the release date of her.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 04:08Published 1 day ago Justin Bieber Releases New Single 'Get Me' With Kehlani, Miley Cyrus on Why She Didn't Get Invited to Grammys & More | Billboard Nicki Minaj is a monster on new Meghan Trainor single, Justin Bieber announces album release date, and Miley Cyrus knows why she didn't get an invite to the Grammys. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 03:46Published 3 days ago