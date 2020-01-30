Global  

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Performance

While appearing on “Good Morning America”, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira tease what audiences can expect from their 12-minute performance during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

ET Canada has all the details.
J-Lo and Shakira prepare for historic, Hispanic Super Bowl halftime performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their performances for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show come at a...
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira vow 'empowering' halftime show

MIAMI (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said Thursday their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will...
Gilbertt0845

gilbert RT @TheRealDaytime: The Super Bowl LIV halftime show is going to be lit! https://t.co/ECR0JUJSKv 45 minutes ago

TheRealDaytime

The Real The Super Bowl LIV halftime show is going to be lit! https://t.co/ECR0JUJSKv 1 hour ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News @JLo and @shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show https://t.co/dmvYjmJCT5 2 hours ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show - https://t.co/XdNgotU5jE https://t.co/Q42UwI9qgt 4 hours ago

elisaosegueda

Elisa Osegueda RT @etnow: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira tease what surprises they have in store for their #SBLIV halftime show performance! 🔥 https://t.co/qZ… 17 hours ago


NFL to Release 'Super Bowl LIV Live' Visual Album

The NFL recently revealed that they would be releasing a visual live album in conjunction with the upcoming Super Bowl.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Two of most electrifying and explosive names in entertainment got fans fired up on Thursday for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

