Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Surrenders To Face Charges For Murdering Elderly Man In Chester

NOW AT 6:00 A CALL TO ACTION AFTER A YOUNG SUSPECT SURRENDERED TO FACE CHARGES FOR A MURDER OF A GRANDFATHER. ONLY "EYEWITNESS NEWS" WAS THERE TODAY AS THE TEEN TURNED HIMSELF INTO POLICE. ALSO TONIGHT FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF THE VICTIM ARE GATHERING TO MOURN THEIR LOSS. "EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER ALYCIA REID'S IN CHEST THEY ARE WITH TODAY'S DEVELOPMENTS. REPORTER: PEOPLE ARE START TO GO GATHER FOR THAT VIGIL FOR THE VICTIM, 79 YEAR-OLD ROBERT WOMACK. IT IS BEING HELD IN TRAINER. MEANWHILE TONIGHT, IN CHESTER, POLICE SAY THAT THE SUSPECT IS BEING CHARGED WITH FIRST AND THIRD DEGREE MURDER. THE D.A.

SAYS THAT IT TOOK ACOMMUNITY EFFORT TO GET HIM TOTURN HIMSELF IN.HIS FACE WAS COVERED WITHTHE JACKET IS A FEARTINSLEY-JONES FAMILY WAS RIGHTBY HIS SIDE WHEN HE WALKEDINTO CHESTER PD.HE IS 14.NO STATEMENTS OR SAYINGANYTHING.REPORTER: HIS FAMILY WAS INTOUCH WITH THE LAWYER THEYKNEW PREVIOUSLY AND ABLE TOURGE THEM TO WORK WITH POLICETO BRING HIM IN.WE ARE APPRECIATIVE OF THEHARD WORK THAT WAS PUT INTOMAKING SURE THAT PEACEFUL ENDCAME TO THIS SITUATION.D.A.

SAY CHESTER PD WORKWITH THE CRIMINALINVESTIGATION DIVISION TO MAKEAN ARREST.THEY REACHED OUT TO HIM.THERE WERE MEMBERS OF THECOMMUNITY WHO ALSO REACHED OUTTO THIS LAWYER.HE WAS ABLE TO TALK THE YOUNGMAN INTO COMING INTO CUSTODYAND TURNING HIMSELF IN.ROBERT WOMACK WAS SHOT WHENANOTHER TEEN WEDNESDAYEVENING.IT SUGGEST CLEAR, AND,CONTINUOUSLY GENERALS WILL BECHARGED ASIANA DULT.THIS YOUNG BOY'S LIFE ISCHANGED FOREVER BECAUSE OF ASINGLE ACT OF VIOLENCE AND THEWOMACK FAMILY LIVES, THEIRLIVES ARE CHANGED FOREVERBECAUSE OF THE LOSS OF A LOVEDONE.SO ONCE AGAIN I JUST REALLYWANT TO THANK THOSE PERSONS,OUR DETECTIVES, OUR LAWENFORCEMENT PERCENT UNTIL WHOBROUGHT THIS TO A PEACEFULCONCLUSION.CONTINUOUSLY GENERALS WILLBE ARRAIGNED, TONIGHT AND THENTAKEN TO THE GEORGE HILLCORRECTIONAL FACILITY.