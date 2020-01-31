Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Manchester United are closing in on a surprise move for Odion Ighalo in the final day of the January...

Manchester United have signed Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal just minutes before the transfer...