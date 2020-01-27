Chiefs fans take over Miami for Super Bowl LIV

Global  

Kansas City Chiefs fans have made downtown Miami their temporary new kingdom, descending on Bayfront Park to kick off Super Bowl weekend celebrations.
THE PARTY IS JUSTGETTING BIGGER ANDBETTER IN SOUTH FLORIDAARIEL ROTHERFIELDTALKED TO FANS MAKINGTHEIR WAY TO THEIR NEWKINGDOM IN MIAMI.EVERY FAN HAS A STORYLori Klonowski/ Kearny, MissouWe had a black and white TVand we all sat around it andthat's what I really rememberWHETHER IT'S MARRYINGINTO A FAMILYDJ Wayne/ Chiefs FIt's a requirement, yes.

Inorder to be in the family, yes.OR A FATHER-SONBONDING EXPERIENCEElio Selentino/ Chiefs FanNew outfits for everydayJerseys from players goingback to Ed Podolak who wasone of my childhood heroes.Dante Hall, who I am wearingtoday.

We have all of them,including a vintage MarcBoerigter jersey I'll be wearingto the game.THEY ALL AGREETHERE'S NOTHING LIKESUPER BOWL 54FOR CHIEFS KINDGOM INMIAMIShawn Spedding/ Greenwood,MissouriThere's always somethinghappening.

They always try timprove and make it happen.And bring the right people in.A lot going on.WHICH IS WHY THESEFANSNico G/ Chiefs fansIt does.

It feels like it's justeasier for everybody.Obviously we have a stackedteam, we are very athleticbutHAVE A QUICK PIECE OFADVICEA PAGE THEY WOULD LIKETO ADD TO THE CHIEFSSTORYScott Rice/ Olathe, KSJust go big and and get thedefensive line going afterGaroppoloBEFORE THE BIG GAMEThomas Allen/ Chiefs FanWe got to get out there andget the W.

It's time.

It's beenlike 50-something years.

It'stime for Chiefs Kingdom tostep up to the plate.ARIEL ROTHFIELD, 41 ACTINEWS



