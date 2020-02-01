|
'I Refuse to Spend Even an Hour More in Jail,' Fotis Dulos Wrote in Suspected Suicide
In a letter provided by attorney Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos maintained his innocence in connection to his estranged wife's disappearance.
|It begins, "If you are reading this I am no more. I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for...
