'I Refuse to Spend Even an Hour More in Jail,' Fotis Dulos Wrote in Suspected Suicide

Video Credit: WTIC - Duration: 01:46s
In a letter provided by attorney Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos maintained his innocence in connection to his estranged wife's disappearance.
Jennifer Dulos Case: Fotis Dulos’ Suicide Note Released

It begins, "If you are reading this I am no more. I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for...
CBS 2 - Published


