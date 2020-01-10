Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy

Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy

Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy

Grimes opened up on Instagram talking about her pregnancy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

She said the whole thing was an “ordeal” and explained had “complications early on.” The musician apologized to her fans for not promoting her album more and asked for pregnancy advice.

She said she felt “woefully ill prepared” for the pregnancy and didn’t understand what she was getting herself into.

Grimes said the experience has been good too and has inspired some “wild ideas” for her music.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'I didn't even google it': Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes describes her pregnancy and how she feels 'woefully ill prepared'

'I didn't even google it': Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes describes her pregnancy and how she feels 'woefully ill prepared'· Musician Grimes, who is reportedly the girlfriend of tech billionaire Elon Musk, opened up about...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Musician Grimes appears to have confirmed her pregnancy on Twitter, adding to speculation that she and Elon Musk are having a baby (TSLA)

Musician Grimes appears to have confirmed her pregnancy on Twitter, adding to speculation that she and Elon Musk are having a baby (TSLA)· Pop singer Grimes may have confirmed her pregnancy in a tweet posted on Thursday, adding to rumors...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DJDavidNewsroom

DJ David Newsroom Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy: 'I Just Didn’t Rly Understand What I Was Getting Into' https://t.co/LTjy90tN5U 9 minutes ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @etnow: "This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt e… 4 hours ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Grimes Opens Up About Feeling 'Ill-Prepared' for Pregnancy and Recent Complications https://t.co/ezY4hlxQOQ https://t.co/ECbynDSmh1 4 hours ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight "This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but start… https://t.co/fqUA4DTovk 4 hours ago

Official_HHTN_

Official_HHTN_ Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy: ‘I Just Didn’t Rly Understand What I Was Getting Into’… https://t.co/JV2TC7LOhB 4 hours ago

HHTNgists

HHTNgists Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy: ‘I Just Didn’t Rly Understand What I Was Getting Into’… https://t.co/iQT3DP0Evh 4 hours ago

HHTN_ACE

Hiphoptrendsnow_com Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy: ‘I Just Didn’t Rly Understand What I Was Getting Into’… https://t.co/lWi0kNJHeU 4 hours ago

TheBlastNews

The Blast Will Elon Musk's baby be his first creation to hit a delivery date on schedule? https://t.co/YROavTdlGo 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grimes confirms pregnancy [Video]Grimes confirms pregnancy

Grimes has confirmed her pregnancy news in a Twitter post.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dissed Over Royal Family Exit [Video]Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dissed Over Royal Family Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down and lose their fax figures. Plus - Grimes doubles down on her pregnancy photos.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.