Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy

Grimes opened up on Instagram talking about her pregnancy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

She said the whole thing was an “ordeal” and explained had “complications early on.” The musician apologized to her fans for not promoting her album more and asked for pregnancy advice.

She said she felt “woefully ill prepared” for the pregnancy and didn’t understand what she was getting herself into.

Grimes said the experience has been good too and has inspired some “wild ideas” for her music.