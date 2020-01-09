Boris Johnson calls Brexit 'an astonishing moment of hope'

BharatPatriot🇮🇳🇩🇪🇺🇸🇮🇱🇪🇺 RT @euronews : In a #BrexitDay speech, Boris Johnson said Brexit was 'not an end but a beginning' https://t.co/5oirw2Nxqa 47 minutes ago

Kulgan of Crydee Glum-faced Gina Miller forced to face Brexit IS happening calls for 'Leave and Remain' ban https://t.co/isJ7xyTSaR 37 minutes ago

Jacobin Boris Johnson’s promise to “get Brexit done” allowed him to frame his whole agenda as a matter of implementing the… https://t.co/HqYeAzfYoA 35 minutes ago

HoldTheMayo RT @jacobinmag : Boris Johnson’s promise to “get Brexit done” allowed him to frame his whole agenda as a matter of implementing the popular… 22 minutes ago

philip glover RT @SteveW_Leave_EU : That ended well then Gina. 😂 @thatginamiller @BorisJohnson Glum-faced Gina Miller forced to face Brexit IS happening c… 12 minutes ago

Jeff Carter #Independence at last. RT @gabriel160519 : No!! 👇👇 Keir Starmer calls on Boris Johnson to give EU nationals the right to vote https://t.co/Y4X0Cmpvzw 8 minutes ago

Bill Roberts RT @ThomasPilchard : Keir Starmer is so convinced @UKLabour cannot win that he wants to give foreign residents who lack the allegiance to th… 6 minutes ago