New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs.

Vancouver Canucks, 02/01/2020
Recent related news from verified sources

Hughes, Schaller lead Canucks past Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into...
Seattle Times - Published

Quinn Hughes' 1st NHL OT goal seals Canucks' 5th consecutive win

Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the...
CBC.ca - Published


vinaco21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the game 42 seconds into overtime and the Canucks won their fifth straight game, 4-3… 6 minutes ago

BlaineGurrie1

Blaine Gurrie RT @OffsideDH: Hundreds of fans came to cheer on the referees at the #Canucks game in New York 😂 https://t.co/tOG2Qmj6IT https://t.co/QtNwS… 9 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Hughes plays the hero as Canucks beat Islanders in OT. MORE: https://t.co/3vzyfog5yg https://t.co/qCwzAUjjWM 11 minutes ago

OffsideDH

Offside Hundreds of fans came to cheer on the referees at the #Canucks game in New York 😂 https://t.co/tOG2Qmj6IT https://t.co/QtNwS2UDHB 15 minutes ago

JamesPiccoli

James Piccoli New York #Islanders (29-15-5) Lose 4-3 In Overtime To Vancouver Canucks (30-18-4) At Barclays Center. #Isles Had 10… https://t.co/OZoTaYUvCh 18 minutes ago

gambling_t

#GamblingT RT @ATSstats: Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders Prediction 2/1/20 – Free NHL Pi... https://t.co/AD87N5XCx3 via @YouTube #NHL #NHLTwi… 25 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the game 42 seconds into overtime and the Canucks won their fifth straight g… https://t.co/I4J0dVZNX6 30 minutes ago

metalheatnation

Brady Fisher RT @trump_nhl: The lethargic New York Islanders obtained a point against the cupless Vancouver Canucks, yet sadly Thomas Greiss let his ent… 33 minutes ago


