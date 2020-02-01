|
Fans And Teammates React To Polamalu's Hall Of Fame Election
|
Fans And Teammates React To Polamalu's Hall Of Fame Election
It's going to be a Pittsburgh-heavy Hall of Fame class in 2020, fans and teammates alike reacted to Troy Polamalu's Hall of Fame election, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.
|
|
|
|
