Health Officials Investigating First Possible Case Of Coronavirus In NYC

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:11s
Health Officials Investigating First Possible Case Of Coronavirus In NYC

Health Officials Investigating First Possible Case Of Coronavirus In NYC

One person in New York City is being tested for the coronavirus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Officials: 1stÂ suspected case of coronavirus in NYC, 1 case in Boston

New York City's first suspected case of the coronavirus is at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan,...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Amid possible Philly coronavirus case, health officials say no signs of it in Delaware

Delaware health officials say there are no signs of the coronavirus in the state.  
Delawareonline - Published


accident

Kafir Will Bronk RT @libertytarian: A case of #CoronavirusOutbreak in Texas Is it a coincidence that Wuhan was the site of the first "biosafety" lab in Chi… 13 minutes ago

_DarkMond

. RT @AkaNewsOnline: Botswana records Second Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Africa Health officials in Botswana are currently investigatin… 22 hours ago

AkaNewsOnline

Aka News Botswana records Second Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Africa Health officials in Botswana are currently investi… https://t.co/0J2QhJEC1b 22 hours ago

_akandeseun

#MusicToBeMurderedBy Health officials in Botswana are currently investigating its first suspected Coronavirus case at Sir Seretse Khama… https://t.co/4LFVBtHl3C 1 day ago

xavierdollza

Xavier RT @healthmap: New York health officials are investigating a potential #nCoV2019 case in Queens. If confirmed this would be the first #cor… 1 day ago

healthmap

HealthMap New York health officials are investigating a potential #nCoV2019 case in Queens. If confirmed this would be the f… https://t.co/bGHJJvmvct 1 day ago

tobyburns1

Toby Burns NYC health officials investigating possible first coronavirus case https://t.co/DuKI3kXzA5 1 day ago

OfficialNews230

News230 NYC health officials investigating possible first coronavirus case https://t.co/Few9MBoA6a https://t.co/s7hPHVFJNv 1 day ago


Mayor Bill De Blasio, Health Officials Discuss NYC's First Possible Coronavirus Case [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio, Health Officials Discuss NYC's First Possible Coronavirus Case

Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials held a press conference at Bellevue Hospital on Feb. 1, 2020, to discuss the first possible case of coronavirus in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 36:27Published

Health Officials Confirm First Bay Area Coronavirus Case in Santa Clara County [Video]Health Officials Confirm First Bay Area Coronavirus Case in Santa Clara County

Officials with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Friday received confirmation from the CDC that an adult male resident of the county has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Len..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:37Published

