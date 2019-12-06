Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kansas City artist makes his mark on Miami

Kansas City artist makes his mark on Miami

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Kansas City artist makes his mark on MiamiA Kansas City creates Chiefs-inspired art in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs president Mark Donovan: ‘We’re looking forward to making more history’ [Video]Chiefs president Mark Donovan: ‘We’re looking forward to making more history’

Die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans know the anguish of losing seasons and early playoff exits all to well. For President Mark Donovan, going through those times helps to make this season's run to Super..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:26Published

Lawrence artist hand paints dozens of shoes for Chiefs players [Video]Lawrence artist hand paints dozens of shoes for Chiefs players

John Sebeilus is the Lawrence artist leaving his mark on the NFL. For the past two years, Sebelius has landed the project of custom-designing cleats for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.