Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga: ‘I better hear no lip-syncing’ at halftime show

MIAMI (AP) — Descending from the air, Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert by mimicking...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


The best Super Bowl halftime show costumes, from Beyonce to Madonna

The Super Bowl is almost here! To celebrate, we rounded up some of the best halftime show looks...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

madonamarie

dona mcgarry Lady Gaga busts out SEVEN different looks for Super Bowl party performance... and warns J.Lo she wants 'no lip sync… https://t.co/0voODp4dAF 26 seconds ago

Angel71368318

Morbo rd RT @IStandWithGaga: Lady Gaga sends love and support towards Jennifer Lopez & Shakira before their #PepsiHalftime show! For the Super Bowl… 1 minute ago

DMBkr

Dbkr1111 RT @people: Lady Gaga Says 'I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing' at Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show https://t.co/tNdYBgJFIM 1 minute ago

TerriTh5576208

Terri Thompson RT @AMENARTPOP: since the super bowl is today, let's never forget when lady gaga served vocals, choreography, acrobatic, stage presence and… 1 minute ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at halftime show https://t.co/f2PkrD3kuY 2 minutes ago

sofokleous10

sofokleous10 #StarUpdate Lizzo, Lady Gaga & More: See The Celebs Party Hard During Super Bowl 2020 Weekend https://t.co/XVsHMnpNS0 2 minutes ago

cocknbaII

mika lady gaga punxsutawney phil chiefs 49ers super bowl hobi lonzo derek carr fran garza ansu fati matt murray tom wils… https://t.co/aeCQS6RlVw 3 minutes ago

findtickets2day

Find Tickets Today Lady Gaga Takes Fans on a Futuristic Journey at Pre-Super Bowl Concert in Miami - Billboard: https://t.co/eF0CUzbREr 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SF Mayor Breed Among 49ers Fans At Lady Gaga Party In Miami [Video]SF Mayor Breed Among 49ers Fans At Lady Gaga Party In Miami

KPIX 5 Sports Director Dennis O'Donnell chats up Niners fans at the Lady Gaga Party, in Miami, on the eve of Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published

Lady Gaga Takes The Stage One Night After Cancelled Harry Styles Concert In Same Venue [Video]Lady Gaga Takes The Stage One Night After Cancelled Harry Styles Concert In Same Venue

One day after stormy weather led the Miami Fire Department to cancel a Harry Styles concert at the last minute, music fans lined back up outside the same venue, to be the first in line to see Lady..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.