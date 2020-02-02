Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jonathan Bartley > Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Local Lambeth councillor and Green LamParty co-leader Jonathan Bartley says the community is ‘shocked and devastated’ by the attack.

He also speculated over what police may have known beforehand due to the quick response by armed officers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack: https://t.co/S63Sa3tjjJ #Streatham #London 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London [Video]Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London

Police forensics were seen at the aftermath of a terror attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday evening (February 2). The attacker was shot dead by police. Three were injured in the attack,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:45Published

Witness: I thought attack was only a fight [Video]Witness: I thought attack was only a fight

A witness to the terror attack in Streatham told Sky News he thought it was just a reguar fight until h eheard the police yell out.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.