Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America

Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America

Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America

As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans.

President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help.

According to Reuters, a key adviser said Beijing did not accept offers of assistance from the U.S. Trump said: “We’re gonna see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes.” The virus has killed more than 300 people in China and spread to more than two dozen countries.
