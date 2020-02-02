Elias Pettersson scores while falling to the ice 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:00s - Published Elias Pettersson scores while falling to the ice Elias Pettersson spots a rebound, pinwheels and whips the puck home while falling to the ice, opening a 1-0 lead for the Canucks 0

