India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep

India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the final T20 match to complete a 5-0 sweep against the Kiwis.
krishnamurthyya

krishnamurthy India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 5th T20I at Bay Oval, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win by 7 runs, complete 5-0… https://t.co/kwcjTuehko 3 hours ago

Khan_A_Irfan

Irfan_A_Khan @ICC Team India against New Zealand perform well. No clean sweep T20 series like Men in Blue..!:) 3 hours ago

Udayasurya22

HITLER RT @msdfansofficial: India - 5 | New Zealand - 0 Congratulations to our Men In Blue for becoming the first team to win a T20I Series by 5… 4 hours ago

Sriram74904155

Sriram RT @DhoniZivaFC: India - 5 | New Zealand - 0 Congratulations to our Men In Blue for becoming the first team to win a T20I Series by 5-0!😍… 5 hours ago

AnkitKr23

Ankit Kumar RT @MyTeam_11: Final T20I Encounter between India and New Zealand scheduled for Tomorrow. Will it be a white-wash for the Men in Blue? Che… 8 hours ago

Bikram_R_INDIA

BJD Bikram Ranjit Patnaik ODISHA.INDIAN🇮🇳 JAY JAGANNATH. #NEW ZEALAND encountered 5-0 in the Twenty-20 by our TEAM in Blue. A huge achievement never ever ac… https://t.co/DH8sZsac37 10 hours ago

PrakashGutted17

Prakash Guttedar CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳 India whitewashed New Zealand in 5 match T20I series💪🏏🏆✌️and won the series 5-0...🔥🔥🔥… https://t.co/hV0IsPaqiP 12 hours ago

DhoniZivaFC

#MSDhoni India - 5 | New Zealand - 0 Congratulations to our Men In Blue for becoming the first team to win a T20I Series b… https://t.co/GLDMBDpjGh 13 hours ago


