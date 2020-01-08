Lack of diversity looms over BAFTAs ceremony

World War One Drama '1917' was the biggest winner at the UK's BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) in a ceremony slammed before and during the show for a lack of diversity in its nominees.

The event made headlines for having all-white shortlists in its acting categories and only men for best director, won by Sam Mendes for 1917.

"Thank you very, very much." Joaquin Phoenix took the diversity issue head-on in accepting best actor for his role in 'Joker'- (SOUNDBITE) (English) ACTOR, JOAQUIN PHOENIX, SAYING (SOUNDBITE CONTINUES OVER SEVERAL SHOTS OF AUDIENCE MEMBERS WATCHING): "I think that it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to dismantle it, so that's on us." Complaints over racism and sexism have hit this year's Oscars and Golden Globes, too.

But last month even BAFTA's chief executive Amanda Berry said she was 'very disappointed.'

Actor Rebel Wilson made light of it when reading out the the all-male best director list.

(SOUNDBITE)(ENGLISH) REBEL WILSON, SAYING: " don't think I could do what they do.

Honestly.

I just don't have the balls." South Korean thriller 'Parasite' was another big winner on Sunday.

Both it and 1917 are contenders for top prize at next week's Oscars.

But it was another frustrating awards show for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, arring Robert De Niro.

The Netflix gangster drama lost out in ten categories.