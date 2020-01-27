Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Vigil stepped up in Shaheen Bagh after firing’: Delhi Police Commissioner

‘Vigil stepped up in Shaheen Bagh after firing’: Delhi Police Commissioner

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:21s - Published < > Embed
‘Vigil stepped up in Shaheen Bagh after firing’: Delhi Police Commissioner

‘Vigil stepped up in Shaheen Bagh after firing’: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that they are constantly in touch with protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

He appealed to protesters to move from the main road to ensure that people are not inconvenienced.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cops prepared ahead of assembly polls, security arrangements at place in Shaheen Bagh: Delhi CP

The Election Commission had on Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police [Video]Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police

Days after a teenager fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area of Delhi, now a man fired in the Shaheen Bagh area.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly [Video]After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY TO TABLE ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TODAY, SHASHI THAROOR ATTACKS CENTRE OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW, DELHI POLLS 2020: AMIT SHAH CORNERS OPPOSITION OVER SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST, SHARJEEL IMAM'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.