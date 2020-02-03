Global  

New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara And San Benito Counties

New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara And San Benito Counties

New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara And San Benito Counties

Betty Yu reports on new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara and San Benito counties (2-2-2020)
0
U.S. confirms 11th case of new coronavirus

California health officials said on Sunday they had confirmed 11 cases of the new, fast-spreading...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •bizjournals



JRsagittarius

Johnny RT @XHNews: #DailyChinaBriefing on Feb. 3: - Sichuan launches emergency response after M-5.1 quake https://t.co/DPzNuizHye - 2,829 new conf… 3 minutes ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili MANILA, Philippines – With two cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) confirmed in the Philippines, Cebu Pacifi… https://t.co/qnTVUlBfjR 6 minutes ago

honeydukess

Nisaaa. RT @KKMPutrajaya: The total number of confirmed cases of the 2019 novel #coronavirus reported from mainland China 🇨🇳 to date is 17,205. Th… 7 minutes ago

troilous

Chowkidar Yeti RT @NCOVNEWS: BREAKING: A husband and wife, both aged 57, have been diagnosed with novel #coronavirus in California's San Benito County, ac… 8 minutes ago

NothernTaigman

𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖓 𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖌𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖓™️ RT @XHNews: Hubei reports 2,103 new confirmed cases of novel #coronavirus infection and 56 new deaths. 80 more patients discharged from hos… 9 minutes ago

johnpaolo1007

jaypz RT @PhilstarNews: Health Secretary Francisco Duque III emphasized that the two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines were… 11 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Police training camps may be locked down to ensure the safety of officials and cadets following the confirmed cases… https://t.co/dHOl0AiSYy 13 minutes ago

InfosKDK

🌍 KDK News RT @AFP: Countries and territories with confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel #Coronavirus as of February 3 https://t.co/rTtCK8sujY 14 minutes ago


Officials: 3 People In NYC Being Tested For Coronavirus [Video]Officials: 3 People In NYC Being Tested For Coronavirus

The Department of Health confirmed the third possible case on Sunday night. Officials said all three patients recently traveled to China. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published

New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County [Video]New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Juliette Goodrich reports on new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara and San Benito counties (2-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:40Published

