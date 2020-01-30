Global  

United Nations networks targeted by hackers

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
GENEVA — Leaked documents from the United Nations reveal that the body's networks had been compromised by hackers last year.

Thirty-three servers were compromised at the United Nations Geneva headquarters while at least four were infected at the agency's Vienna office.

The United Nations Human Rights Geneva office also had three of its servers compromised.

Hackers exploited a flaw in Microsoft's SharePoint software to infiltrate the United Nations' networks, the Associated Press reports, citing the report.

Hackers were able to exfiltrate roughly 400 gigabytes of data.

According to the New Humanitarian, which had access to the documents, hackers may have been able to access internal documents, emails and databases from the United Nations.

The publication says staff records, health insurance and commercial contract information were also compromised.

Staff members were asked to change their passwords but were not informed of the breach.

A UN official told the Associated Press that it was possible the cyber attack was state-sponsored as it appeared "sophisticated." Technicians isolated the agency's data center from the internet and rebuilt its infrastructure and replaced keys and credentials to ensure network systems were protected, the Associated Press reports.
