Djokovic apologises for umpire outburst 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:50s - Published Djokovic apologises for umpire outburst Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic has apologised for touching the foot of the chair umpire during the heated second set of his 17th Grand Slam win. 0

