Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes Jennifer Lopez and her 130 dancers needed 213 costumes and 143 pairs of shoes for her Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20) - far more than the 140 outfits used during her tours.

