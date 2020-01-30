Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Lopez and her 130 dancers needed 213 costumes and 143 pairs of shoes for her Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20) - far more than the 140 outfits used during her tours.
