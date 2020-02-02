Global  

Baftas 2020: Stars criticise lack of diversity in award show nominations

Lack of diversity looms over BAFTAs ceremony [Video]Lack of diversity looms over BAFTAs ceremony

First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony that made headlines for a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs [Video]Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs

Glitz and glamour was in abundance, as was criticism, after no women were nominated for best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

