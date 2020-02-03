Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users Compared to the e-commerce giant, Netflix has nearly 162 million worldwide members. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the impressive number in the company's final quarterly report of 2019. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Global Grind Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users https://t.co/UxFd77NoOw 3 days ago