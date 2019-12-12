Feeding People in Need with the PB&J Challenge!

The Morning Blend is so excited to partner with some great organizations for a great cause!

Throughout the month of February, we’re inviting schools, businesses, and anyone interested in helping feed their neighbors in need to participate in the 17th annual PB&J Challenge with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Peanut Butter and jelly are healthy foods that all ages can enjoy and we’re asking the public to get involved by hosting a food drive, drop off their donations at Pyramax Bank, Pick n Save and Metro Market locations, or simply make a monetary donation.

Joining us with more information are Scott Marshall from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Lisa Preinfalk from Pyramax Bank.

Get involved by hosting a food drive or make a donation at your local Pyramax Bank, Pick N’ Save, or Metro Market.

Go to FeedingAmericaWI.org/PBJ to learn more.