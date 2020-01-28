China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus

Global  

China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations, as Chinese stocks closed down almost 8% on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

Chris Dignam has more.
