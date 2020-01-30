Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:24s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements?

For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV.

We’re excluding movie trailers, as well as political ads.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements?

For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV.

We’re excluding movie trailers, as well as political ads.



Recent related news from verified sources

The best and worst Super Bowl commercials, according to Philly ad execs

While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were battling on the gridiron in Sunday night's...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Just JaredTechRadar


Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask Alexa

Amazon’s disconcerting Super Bowl ad makes real people respond to questions we’d ask AlexaPhoto by Dan Seifert / The Verge Amazon released its Super Bowl commercial this week, and it’s a...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 2.3.20 | The Top Super Bowl Commercials + Galaxy Z Foldable [Video]Digital Trends Live 2.3.20 | The Top Super Bowl Commercials + Galaxy Z Foldable

On Digital Trends Live today: We're live in Miami with Caleb Denison covering behind the scenes of FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV broadcast; The top tech commercials of the Super Bowl; Uber suspends..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

The most memorable commercials from Super Bowl LIV [Video]The most memorable commercials from Super Bowl LIV

Here are our picks for the top commercials from Super Bowl 2020

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.