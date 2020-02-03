Al Pacino suffers fall on BAFTAs red carpet

Al Pacino suffers fall on BAFTAs red carpet He was in attendance at the glitzy award ceremony, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, being honoured with a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'The Irishman'.

But the evening has gotten off to a shaky start, as Al took a tumble on the red carpet whilst making his way inside the venue.

He was helped to his feet by those around him, and whilst it's unknown what caused him to fall, it seems he struggled with a set of stairs leading up to the Royal Albert Hall.

Despite his fall, Al was in good spirits as he posed for photographs and spoke to reporters at the star-studded bash.

Pacino gushed about reuniting with his friend Robert De Niro on the project, and said it's always a "pleasure" acting alongside him.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: