'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:54s - Published 'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California One person was killed and five others were injured Monday morning when a gunman opened fire aboard a Greyhound bus that was headed to the Bay Area from Los Angeles.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this