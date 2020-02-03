Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California

'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California

'Heroic' Passengers Disarm Gunman Who Killed One, Injured Five on Greyhound Bus in California

One person was killed and five others were injured Monday morning when a gunman opened fire aboard a Greyhound bus that was headed to the Bay Area from Los Angeles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fatal shooting on Greyhound bus in California

A gunman opened fire on a packed Greyhound bus in California, killing one passenger and wounding five...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •NewsdaySeattlePI.com


Gunman Kills One, Wounds Five on California Greyhound Bus: Authorities


TIME - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California [Video]1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California

A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman from Colombia and wounded five others before dawn Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:32Published

Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus Shooting On I-5 [Video]Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus Shooting On I-5

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound bus traveling from Southern California to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning. Jackie..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.