J. Lo And Shakira Display Latino Issues During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira represented Latinos on Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Joining them on stage were artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, along with Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter.

The performers made a political statement, showcasing children in illuminated pods that looked like cages.

According to Reuters, the pods were a reference to U.S. immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.

J.Lo also unfurled a cover up with the U.S.