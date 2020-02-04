Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Iowa Democrats met at caucus sites around the state on Monday to kick off what could be a bruising months-long national presidential nominating fight, but the results were delayed and still unreported more than three hours after the process began.

Voters poured into more than 1,600 schools, community centers and other public locations to begin to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

But the Iowa state party said it was doing "quality checks" on the results, and a state party source said a new mobile app designed to report the vote failed, forcing precinct chairs to call in the results and slowing the count.