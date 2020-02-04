Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa > Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar gives a speech during a delay in the results of the Iowa caucus, telling American voters "join us because we are going to be here, it looks like, a really long time tonight."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Iowa Democrats met at caucus sites around the state on Monday to kick off what could be a bruising months-long national presidential nominating fight, but the results were delayed and still unreported more than three hours after the process began.

Voters poured into more than 1,600 schools, community centers and other public locations to begin to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

But the Iowa state party said it was doing "quality checks" on the results, and a state party source said a new mobile app designed to report the vote failed, forcing precinct chairs to call in the results and slowing the count.



Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar speaks amid delayed Iowa caucus results

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar thanks Iowa supporters for punching above their...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ihsankh18702183

Ihsankhan RT @CNN: Pete Buttigieg speaks amid the delay in Iowa: "We don't know all the results. But we know by the time it's all said and done, Iowa… 19 seconds ago

mmmerrimac

Mary M McClellan RT @MSNBC: Sen. Warren speaks in Iowa amid delay in caucus results: "We don't know all the results tonight, but tonight has already showed… 23 seconds ago

sherpeace

sherrie miranda RT @ABCPolitics: Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in Iowa amid caucus result delay: "We don't know all the results tonight but tonight… 1 minute ago

johns3334

deplorable Gary Mane RT @CBSNews: Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters amid delay in Iowa results https://t.co/Uxk7KchHc3 https://t.co/YSDwUVM8tG 1 minute ago

chunianello

Chuni, Activist. RT @CNNPolitics: Pete Buttigieg speaks amid delay in Iowa: "We don't know all the results. But we know by the time it's all said and done,… 4 minutes ago

roseklaassen

Rose Warren in Iowa: ‘Too close to call,’ but ‘one step closer’ to defeating Trump https://t.co/pxgHChK5Op via @nbcnews 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed [Video]Amy Klobuchar Thanks Supporters Before Iowa Results Confirmed

Amy Klobuchar became the first Democratic presidential candidate to address the delayed verdict in Iowa. According to Politico, Klobuchar thanked her supporters, saying she couldn’t “let another..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Heart of America 'so much bigger' than Trump's heart -Klobuchar [Video]Heart of America 'so much bigger' than Trump's heart -Klobuchar

As the Democratic nominating contest kicked off in Iowa, contender Amy Klobuchar told voters "the heart of America is so much bigger than the heart of the guy in the White House."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.