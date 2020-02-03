Global  

Turkey hits back after soldiers killed in Syrian gov't shelling

Ankara says it struck Syrian army after five Turkish troops and three civilians were killed in Idlib.
4 Turkish troops, 6 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib province

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — At least four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Erdogan says retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey will continue to retaliate against attacks on its...
Reuters - Published


Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib [Video]Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Turkish defence ministry says the attack also wounded nine soldiers, one of them critically.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:53Published

