Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s
The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results.

The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results sometime on Tuesday.

Ryan Brooks reports.
The U.S. Democratic caucuses turned into a cliffhanger in Iowa on Monday (February 3).

Results were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked, what they called 'inconsistencies' in the initial count.

They also say this was quote "not a hack or intrusion." (SOUNDBITE) (English) US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN SAYING: "Looks like it's gonna be a long night…" (SOUNDBITE) (English) US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND SENATOR FOR VERMONT, BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "I have a feeling at some point the votes will be announced…" A state party source said a new mobile app designed to report the vote failed forcing precinct chairs to call in the results and slowing the count.

As the wait stretched into early Tuesday (February 4) candidates took to the stage to address supporters and make their case for why they are best suited to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

But no one could declare their first victory.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND SENATOR FOR MINNESOTA, AMY KLOBUCHAR, SAYING: "Join us because we are going to be here, it looks like, a really long time tonight." (SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND SENATOR FROM MASSACHUSETTS, ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING: It is too close to call.

So I'm just going to tell you what I do know." UNIDENTIFIED PERSON IN CROWD: "You won!!" After more than a year of campaigning and more than $800 million in spending, the results in Iowa were meant begin to provide answers for a party desperately trying to figure out how to take on Trump.

The Trump campaign, however, seemed pleased with the outcome.

In a statement, the campaign said that "Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history."



