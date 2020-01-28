Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay

Global  

Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have claimed wins in the Iowa caucus despite a major delay to the results announcement.

Results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been greatly delayed due to “quality checks” and new reporting rules, the Democratic Party has said.
