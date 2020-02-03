Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hong Kong > Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise

Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise

Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise

World markets bounced on Tuesday, with Chinese stocks reversing some of a previous coronavirus-related plunge amid official efforts to soothe nerves over the spreading outbreak, though sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Global shares rebound as China markets stabilise

World markets bounced on Tuesday (February 4), reversing some of a previous plunge.

Anxiety over the coronavirus had erased some $400 billion in market value from Shanghai's benchmark index on Monday (February 3).

A day later the Shanghai Composite closed up 1.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.2%.

In an effort to stem losses, China's state-backed Securities Times called on investors not to panic.

But on Tuesday the outbreak continued to generate unnerving headlines.

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death - the second fatality outside mainland China - as the overall death toll topped 400.

Efforts to contain the virus have led to empty streets and subways in China's capital.

Airlines around the world have stopped flights to parts of China, while travel within the country is increasingly being restricted, prompting fears of wider economic disruption.

European shares followed Asia higher though, extending their recovery after last week's selloff.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up over 1% in early trade, having ticked up slightly on Monday after logging its worst week in six months.

In commodity markets, oil prices clawed back ground.

That's amid hopes for new output curbs from OPEC and its allies to offset any drop in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

International benchmark Brent gained as much as 0.8%, while U.S. crude was up over a percent.



Recent related news from verified sources

Global stocks jump as China markets reopen, dollar gains

The dollar strengthened and a gauge of global stocks jumped, lifted by an unexpected rebound in U.S....
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle Times


Asian Shares Rise As China Selloff Halts

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday as Chinese markets reversed some of their previous session's...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsdaySeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets [Video]China's Coronavirus Isn't Just Threatening Humanity, It's Threatening Global Markets

Concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus have rippled far beyond its epicenter in China in recent weeks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, erasing roughly $400..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Chinese shares plunge as investors cut risks over virus outbreak [Video]Chinese shares plunge as investors cut risks over virus outbreak

Chinese stock markets opened after Lunar New Year holidays that were extended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.