Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton

India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from Hamilton

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:13s - Published < > Embed
India vs New Zealand | 1st ODI preview: Ground report from HamiltonIndia is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Injury-hit India look for context in ODI battle against subdued New Zealand

In the ODI series, starting at Hamilton, neither side will be at full strength as a string of...
Hindu - Published

NZ vs IND: India defeats New Zealand by 7 runs in 5th T20I to complete series whitewash

India will once again lock horns with New Zealand on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a presser on the upcoming ODI series as India is all set to play New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Feb 05. Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming series due to a calf..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep [Video]India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep

India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the final T20 match to complete a 5-0 sweep against the Kiwis.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.