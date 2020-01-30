Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hong Kong > Inside Wuhan as virus deaths shoot over 420

Inside Wuhan as virus deaths shoot over 420

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Inside Wuhan as virus deaths shoot over 420

Inside Wuhan as virus deaths shoot over 420

One expat living in Wuhan gives a tour of the city on lockdown, as Chinese authorities say the number of deaths shot up by over 60 in one day, bringing the death toll to over 420.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Inside Wuhan as virus deaths shoot over 420

The official death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak shot up by a record number on Tuesday (February 4).

Over 60 deaths were reported in just one day, as authorities said by the end of Monday more than 420 people had died.

Fear is taking hold across the world, as the previously unknown virus spreads from China to dozens of countries.

The second death outside mainland China was reported in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The man was 39 years old - he'd also been suffering from an underlying illness.

In Wuhan - the epicenter of the virus - a lockdown meant to stop its spread is still in effect.

One bus driver was spotted in what appeared to be full protective gear, and an expat there said the only people you see are statues outside the local Starbucks.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXPAT LIVING IN WUHAN WITH DUAL RUSSIAN AND DUTCH CITIZENSHIP, VLADIMIR MARKOV, SAYING: "On the street you can see only fake people, fake people here, fake people there." (SOUNDBITE) (English) EXPAT LIVING IN WUHAN WITH DUAL RUSSIAN AND DUTCH CITIZENSHIP, VLADIMIR MARKOV, SAYING: "When I heard first time the city was locked down, it was a big disappointment because I planned my vacation during Chinese New Year in Vietnam.

I was supposed to be on the beach, nice weather and suddenly you're locked down in your apartment.

You're afraid to go out.

Of course there is a lot of panic everywhere." The total number of infections is now well over 20,000 in China, with over 100 cases overseas.

Countries are grappling with how to deal with the outbreak.

Russia said it might deport foreigners who test positive.

The U.S. and Australia are among places who have denied entry to foreigners who have recently been in China.

Hong Kong - which has been struggling with months of anti-China protests - has now closed all but three checkpoints with the mainland.

Leader Carrie Lam has so far rejected calls to shut the entire border.

But has come under pressure as thousands of medical workers began a second day of strikes on Tuesday.

The city's hospital authority said some emergency services have been severely affected.

The strikers want the government to seal off Hong Kong's border with the mainland, and better protection for hospital staff.



Recent related news from verified sources

More Japanese evacuated from China virus epicentre as death toll climbs

A plane of Japanese evacuees from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Thursday as...
Reuters - Published

China reports 304 virus deaths, fires officials for poor job

BEIJING (AP) — China’s death toll from a new virus increased to 304 on Sunday amid warnings from...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tony49119420

Tony RT @DeplorableCrowC: Overflowing Hospitals, Medical Shortages, Tragic Deaths in Virus-Struck Wuhan https://t.co/pLLjslh8Dp via @epochtimes 24 minutes ago

GJeanMiller1

G Jean Miller Overflowing Hospitals, Medical Shortages, Tragic Deaths in Virus-Struck Wuhan https://t.co/S4A1O7S5Mw via @epochtimes 42 minutes ago

supersteak

Benjamin 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 Overflowing Hospitals, Medical Shortages, Tragic Deaths in Virus-Struck Wuhan. https://t.co/QDLCWvi3w7 42 minutes ago

anna12061

I am Anna Q sent me Overflowing Hospitals, Medical Shortages, Tragic Deaths in Virus-Struck Wuhan https://t.co/3phYcAnRQ7 58 minutes ago

RedWaveArmy1

Angel Rivera Overflowing Hospitals, Medical Shortages, Tragic Deaths in Virus-Struck Wuhan https://t.co/IN04VmV0Ob via @epochtimes 58 minutes ago

ilneigesurliege

✝️🇨🇦MmeNeige⭐⭐⭐🇮🇹✡️#BenedictXVIOnlyPope❌ Overflowing Hospitals, Medical Shortages, Tragic Deaths in Virus-Struck Wuhan https://t.co/cpSC6UYlUV Yes, it must… https://t.co/FLz0AdMnZ5 1 hour ago

Elcaretuco

Elcaretuco RT @cullyy: Overflowing Hospitals, Medical Shortages, Tragic Deaths in Virus-Struck Wuhan https://t.co/SA337F0BUE via @epochtimes 2 hours ago

junkmistress

MAGA Cynthia RT @PaulTallini: Overflowing Hospitals, Medical Shortages, Tragic Deaths in Virus-Struck Wuhan https://t.co/MPU1HX3Nnf via @epochtimes 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as the first death in Hong Kong is confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus [Video]China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus

China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations, as Chinese stocks closed down almost 8% on the first day..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.