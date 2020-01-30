Inside Wuhan as virus deaths shoot over 420

The official death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak shot up by a record number on Tuesday (February 4).

Over 60 deaths were reported in just one day, as authorities said by the end of Monday more than 420 people had died.

Fear is taking hold across the world, as the previously unknown virus spreads from China to dozens of countries.

The second death outside mainland China was reported in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The man was 39 years old - he'd also been suffering from an underlying illness.

In Wuhan - the epicenter of the virus - a lockdown meant to stop its spread is still in effect.

One bus driver was spotted in what appeared to be full protective gear, and an expat there said the only people you see are statues outside the local Starbucks.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXPAT LIVING IN WUHAN WITH DUAL RUSSIAN AND DUTCH CITIZENSHIP, VLADIMIR MARKOV, SAYING: "On the street you can see only fake people, fake people here, fake people there." (SOUNDBITE) (English) EXPAT LIVING IN WUHAN WITH DUAL RUSSIAN AND DUTCH CITIZENSHIP, VLADIMIR MARKOV, SAYING: "When I heard first time the city was locked down, it was a big disappointment because I planned my vacation during Chinese New Year in Vietnam.

I was supposed to be on the beach, nice weather and suddenly you're locked down in your apartment.

You're afraid to go out.

Of course there is a lot of panic everywhere." The total number of infections is now well over 20,000 in China, with over 100 cases overseas.

Countries are grappling with how to deal with the outbreak.

Russia said it might deport foreigners who test positive.

The U.S. and Australia are among places who have denied entry to foreigners who have recently been in China.

Hong Kong - which has been struggling with months of anti-China protests - has now closed all but three checkpoints with the mainland.

Leader Carrie Lam has so far rejected calls to shut the entire border.

But has come under pressure as thousands of medical workers began a second day of strikes on Tuesday.

The city's hospital authority said some emergency services have been severely affected.

The strikers want the government to seal off Hong Kong's border with the mainland, and better protection for hospital staff.