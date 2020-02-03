Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 25,000 candles: The shocking numbers of items at Kobe’s memorial

25,000 candles: The shocking numbers of items at Kobe’s memorial

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
25,000 candles: The shocking numbers of items at Kobe’s memorial

25,000 candles: The shocking numbers of items at Kobe’s memorial

The President of the Staples Center has revealed how many items have been left for Kobe, what Vanessa Bryant asked him to do and what will happen to all the mementos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Staples Memorial Dismantled: 1,300 Basketballs, 25K Candles, 5K Signs Collected [Video]Staples Memorial Dismantled: 1,300 Basketballs, 25K Candles, 5K Signs Collected

More than 1,300 basketballs, around 5,000 signs, and about 25,000 candles were just part of the items collected from the memorial at L.A. Live's Xbox Plaza in honor of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:30Published

Staples Center Closed Off As Kobe Bryant Memorial Cleaned Up [Video]Staples Center Closed Off As Kobe Bryant Memorial Cleaned Up

Temporary walls were put up as workers clear the memorial from the front of Staples Center. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.