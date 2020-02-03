25,000 candles: The shocking numbers of items at Kobe’s memorial

The President of the Staples Center has revealed how many items have been left for Kobe, what Vanessa Bryant asked him to do and what will happen to all the mementos.
More than 1,300 basketballs, around 5,000 signs, and about 25,000 candles were just part of the items collected from the memorial at L.A. Live's Xbox Plaza in honor of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna,..
Temporary walls were put up as workers clear the memorial from the front of Staples Center. Jake Reiner reports.
