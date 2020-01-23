A New Poll Shows Politics Are Discussed at Work Despite a Majority Calling Political Talk in the Office ‘Unacceptable’ now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published A New Poll Shows Politics Are Discussed at Work Despite a Majority Calling Political Talk in the Office ‘Unacceptable’ A new poll shows that in this politically divise time, 60 percent say that politics shouldn’t be discussed at work, but about the same number of respondents admit they have done it anyway. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this