Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum decided to make the announcement before details were leaked to the press.

Shannen Doherty, via 'ABC News' The actress publicly shared her treatment process after she was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Two years later, she announced that the cancer had gone into remission.

Doherty said that the death of her '90210' co-star Luke Perry played a role in her decision to deal with her new diagnosis privately.

