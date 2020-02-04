Global  

Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum decided to make the announcement before details were leaked to the press.

Shannen Doherty, via 'ABC News' The actress publicly shared her treatment process after she was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Two years later, she announced that the cancer had gone into remission.

Doherty said that the death of her '90210' co-star Luke Perry played a role in her decision to deal with her new diagnosis privately.

Shannen Doherty, via 'ABC News'
Recent related news from verified sources

Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'A bitter pill to swallow'

Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday a battle with stage 4 cancer, three years after finishing treatment...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineIndependentTIMESeattle TimesCBS NewsFOXNews.comExtra



Tweets about this

madelyn_klein

Maddy K RT @THR: Shannen Doherty silently dealt with her cancer while filming #BH90210 shortly after Luke Perry's passing: "It's so weird for me to… 4 seconds ago

lplatosmith

Leslie Smith RT @fox6now: ‘I’m petrified’: Actress Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking news that her cancer is back as stage 4 https://t.co/cUq8NUzYcz… 7 seconds ago

Naran_officiall

naran_official Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer https://t.co/BP6Uu9reE4 https://t.co/yZ8oVtpbUQ 14 seconds ago

lplatosmith

Leslie Smith RT @people: Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Don't Think I've Processed It' https://t.co/TsjsEVbhLE 19 seconds ago

madelyn_klein

Maddy K RT @gl0wglitter: This breaks my heart. Praying for Shannen. 🙏❤ https://t.co/FuR0viqgW8 51 seconds ago

madelyn_klein

Maddy K RT @EW: Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer https://t.co/2CIn34V04a 1 minute ago

Divinevarod

Dr. Dannii Cohen✡🇸🇷🏳️‍🌈 RT @WorldOfWonder: Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis: "I'm Petrified" https://t.co/FtEShd5OsI 1 minute ago

kimmison

Kimberly Leasure RT @FOX13News: Shannen Doherty, who was first diagnosed in 2015 and went into remission in 2017, says she's been privately battling the ret… 1 minute ago

